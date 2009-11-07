Blue in the Face w/ The Wooldridge Brothers

The late ’80s and early ’90s was an excellent period for Milwaukee alternative bands. One of the great lost acts from that era, Blue in the Face, featured the concise, melodic, literate and often funny songs of vocalist Mike Benign. The crack, ’60s soul-influenced arrangements featured organ and a trio of horn players for a unique presence in a guitar-dominated scene. Blue in the Face has regrouped for a rare appearance to mark the 20th anniversary of Shank Hall. Opening for them will be another popular local band with origins in those years, The Wooldridge Brothers.