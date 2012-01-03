Blue Man Group

Is the Blue Man Groupa performance art troupe that Homer Simpson once described, not quite accurately, as “a total rip-off of The Smurfs”meant to be taken as existential commentary on man's meaningless existence in a world increasingly dominated by technology? Or do these blue-painted entertainers aspire to do nothing more than play silly instruments and occasionally film Intel computer commercials? The troupe often makes it hard to tell, occasionally hinting at deeper ambitions but never letting their commentary get in the way of their bells-and-whistles spectacles. (Multiple performances through Sunday, Jan. 8.) <P>