An 8 p.m. bill at Shank Hall tonight offers a little bit of something for everyone. Headliners Blue Mountain, of Mississippi, play ragged blues in the spirit of the Delta masters who would later record for Fat Possum Records, like Junior Kimbrough and R.L. Burnside. Their sound is dirty, simple and driven by a hard-rocking groove. Local openers Union Pulse, on the other hand, are less interested in the blues than they are rollicking, muscular rock ’n’ roll, sometimes with a traditional, rootsy vibe, other times with a radio-friendly polish. And the bill kicks off with a set by rustic folk singer/songwriter Andy Friedman, who in his spare time draws cartoons for publications like The New Yorker.