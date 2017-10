With a punchy, horn-filled lineup that mirrors those of the classic Blue Note sessions, pianist Bill Charlap leads a septet of players for this tour behind the 70th anniversary of the record label, perhaps the most influential in the history of jazz. With saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, guitarist Peter Bernstein and trumpeter Nicholas Payton, among others, Charlap will cover some of the label’s most familiar standards, including tunes by Thelonious Monk, Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock.