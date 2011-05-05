Blue October w/ The Soldier Thread

The Texas modern-rock quintet Blue October draws from the lighter sounds of late-'90s alternative rock. With their swooning choruses and post-grunge angst, the band's breakout 2006 singles “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean” played like relics from MTV's 1997 buzz bin, so it's not surprising that they were embraced by alternative-radio formats that have never moved beyond that decade. Perhaps the group's biggest break came when Twilight scribe Stephenie Meyer heartily endorsed the group, introducing them to her massive fan base. In 2010, Blue October recorded a series of acoustic concerts for their upcoming album Ugly Side: An Acoustic Evening With Blue October, which will set the tone for tonight's acoustic performance.