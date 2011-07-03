Best known for producing the morbid love song “Don't Fear the Reaper,” one of the single most enduring hits of the 1970s, Blue Öyster Cult has managed to stay relevant despite not recording any new music in more than 10 years. Partial credit for the band's longevity is due to their distinctive, psychedelic stylings and psychologically deep lyrics that help to keep them from one-trick-pony status. Still, every group needs a go-to move, and “Don't Fear the Reaper” has proven to be one of the greatest signatures of all time.