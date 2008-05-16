After playing together for more than 40 years, ironically, Blue Öyster Cult have reached the point where they do need to fear the reaper. They don't, however, need to worry about their legacy, which is well cemented. They were one of the bands that lent a literary edge to heavy-metal songwritingthey were also the first to boast the non-sensical umlaut for no good reason, a move that would later be appropriated by bands from Queensrÿche to Mötley Crüe. Of course, to a younger generation, their legacy is the cowbell, which was featured on their signature song “(Don't Fear) The Reaper,” albeit not to the extent popular “Saturday Night Live” Gene Frenkle sketch surmised. The guys do a 9 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.