Throughout the weekend the UWM Union Theater will be hosting free screenings of three films by Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai, his best-known romances, his best-known romances In the Mood for Love and 2046, as well as the Milwaukee premiere of his newest film, My Blueberry Nights, the director’s first English-language film. The language may be different, but the themes are the same. Like all Wong Kar-wai films, My Blueberry Nights, which screens at 9 p.m. tonight, is filled with heartbreak and beautiful people. Norah Jonesshe’s an actress, who knew?stars as a lovelorn woman on an extended road trip. She’s supported by the pretty faces of Jude Law, Rachel Weisz, Natalie Portman and Chan “Cat Power” Marshall.