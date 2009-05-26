Bluegrass Jam Session

St. Francis hasn’t traditionally been known for its music scene, but since last year, FIXX Coffee House on 3558 E. Sivyer Ave. has quietly been hosting one of the most popular bluegrass open mics in southeastern Wisconsin. Spearheaded by James Brocksmith, banjoist for the Wisconsin Area Music Industry award-winning ensemble the Liberty Bluegrass Band, FIXX’s Bluegrass Jam Sessions on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month have regularly drawn about 25 musicians a week, including some who drive all the way from Illinois to improvise with likeminded players.