Brocach continues its weekly movie series on its patio tonight with a comedy classic that has special significance to Milwaukee, The Blues Brothers , the 1980 musical comedy in which the outlaw blues duo of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd attempt to skirt the police by driving their car over a then-unfinished Hoan Bridge, but not before singing a bunch of songs with the assistance of assorted R&B legends. Brochach screens the film tonight with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.