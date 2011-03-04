Blues at the Crossroads w/ Big Head Todd and The Monsters

Like fellow early-'90s breakouts the Spin Doctors and Rusted Root, Big Head Todd and The Monsters were a jam band before there was an organized jam scene, earning their initial following through radio play instead of on the road. The band still has a loyal following around their native Colorado, and their early-'90s hits "Bittersweet" and "Broken Hearted Savior" continue to draw faithful fans to their shows elsewhere. Tonight the group flaunts its blues credibility by topping a bill honoring the great blues guitarist Robert Johnson, sharing the stage with a host of more traditional blues artists: David "Honeyboy" Edwards, Hubert Sumlin and Cedric Burnside and Lightnin' Malcolm.