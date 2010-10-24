Internet goofball Bo Burnham was one of the early breakout stars of YouTube, where videos of the then-teenager singing about white supremacists and Helen Keller quickly caught on. Comedy Central, never one to miss a chance to capitalize on adolescent-male humor, took the comic singer-songwriter under its wing, making him the youngest performer ever to headline “Comedy Central Presents” and releasing three of his comedy records in as many years, the latest of which, Words Words Words , is the companion album to Burnham’s latest TV special.