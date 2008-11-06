Perhaps its quality control that accounts for Bob Dylan’s late-career critical resurgence. Since his 1997 comeback Time Out of Mind, Dylan has judiciously only released two studio albums, 2001’s Love and Theft and 2006’s Modern Times, both of which were sly, memorable and better for the wait. That’s not to say Dylan has left his diehards starving for new material, though. He recently released the eighth installment of his “Bootleg Series,” Tell Tale Signs. Compiled from mostly excellent unreleased material from the last decade and a half of his career, the collection illustrates just how selective Dylan has becomeif these were the songs that didn’t make the studio-album cut, it’s no wonder his last three albums have been so accomplished. Dylan plays a sold-out 7:30 p.m. show tonight at The Riverside Theater.