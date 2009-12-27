Bob Jennings Benefit

Any musician who’s ever toured long enough understands what a pain it is to have your gear stolen, so it’s no wonder that so many local musicians have rallied to support local vet Bob Jenningsa multi-instrumentalist for baPaul Cebar and The Milwaukeeans, Semi-Twang and Blue in the Facends like after many of his instruments were recently ripped off. Semi-Twang and Blue in the Face will be on tonight’s bill, along with The Subcontinentals, The Lackloves and Tom Schwark’s Trio du Monde. Many of those bands don’t gig much these days, so this is a rare chance to see some of Milwaukee’s deep-rooted alternative and alt-country acts.