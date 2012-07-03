Bob Mould was one of the most influential figures of '80s underground rock, thanks to his unabashedly melodic songwriting and guitar work with the seminal punk group Hüsker Dü, which helped lay the foundation for alternative rock's commercial breakout in the '90s. Mould enjoyed some of that success himself, scoring the moderate hit “If I Can't Change Your Mind” with his subsequent band Sugar, before beginning a flirtation with electronic sounds on a long run of solo albums. At this show, he'll perform Sugar's seamless 1992 album, <i>Copper Blue</i>, in its entirety.