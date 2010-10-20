Bob Mould w/ Brandi Shearer

Bob Mould was one of the most influential figures of ’80s underground rock, thanks to his unabashedly melodic songwriting and guitar work with the seminal punk group Hsker Du, which helped lay the foundation for alternative rock’s commercial breakout in the ’90s. Mould enjoyed some of that success himself, scoring the moderate hit “If I Can’t Change Your Mind” with his subsequent band Sugar, before beginning a flirtation with electronic sounds on a long run of solo albums. Though the electronica influence isn’t completely gone, Mould’s latest record, 2009’s Life and Times , is perhaps the purest pop-rock record he’s made since disbanding Sugar. Expect more stripped-down renditions of some of those new songs on Mould’s latest solo acoustic tour.