Fittingly enough for a one-time Dave Matthews opening act, singer-songwriter Bob Schneider has a tendency to genre-hop. Carefree early discs found him careening from reggae-tinged jam rock, to silly hip-hop-inflected folk, to classic rock and lovelorn ballads, but since his 2006 album The Californian, the Austin, Texas, troubadour has tightened his sound, restricting himself mostly to direct roots-rock. Since The Californian, Schneider has paid tribute to his rollicking live shows with 2006’s Greatest Hits Live and has continued to treat fans with small-scale, independent releases.