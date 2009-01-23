Bob Uecker’s Brewers Winter Warmup

The Milwaukee Brewers’ ended their volatile 2008 season by making the playoffs for the first time in a quarter century, though their postseason was cut short by a crushing 6-2 loss to the eventual World Series champs. Though some of the talent that made last year’s post-season possible has been snatched by teams with far deeper pockets, there’s still palpable buzz around Brew City’s perennial underdogs, which Mr. Baseball himself will capitalize on tonight with Bob Uecker’s annual Brewer Winter Warmup. This variety-like show combines stories from Uecker’s long history with the sport with skits involving members of a team looking to make back-to-back postseasons for the first time in franchise history.