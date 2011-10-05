Bobby Long w/ Christopher Porterfield

Before he was a pale, sparkly vampire, Robert Pattinson was an aspiring musician, sharing open mics with his drinking mate Bobby Long. Pattinson of course went on to star in Twilight , while Long continued to pursue his original dream, touring aggressively and self-releasing albums until he landed a home on Dave Matthews' ATO Records, where he released his 2010 EP Stranger Songs and his 2011 full-length A Winter Tale , a collection of folk stories told through Long's crude vocals and emotional guitar playing. Long's British brogue saturates his American-style folk songs, but that juxtaposition only adds to his appeal, lending his music the outside-looking-in perspective of a wistful immigrant or a candid observer.