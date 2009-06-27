Waukesha natives The BoDeans have had their share of commercial highs and lows since they signed to Warner Bros. back in 1985. Recording their debut album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams with T-Bone Burnett, and having Closer to Free become the theme song for nineties TV show “Party of Five” put them on the map during their heyday. After a three year recording hiatus due to legal battles with their now former label, the 2008 release Still has paved the way for a revitalized BoDeans. The new album, again produced by Burnett, is free from ill record company influence and has these local favorites rocking on their own terms once again.
The Bodeans
Tonight @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest, 10 p.m.
