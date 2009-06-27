Waukesha natives The BoDeans have had their share of commercial highs and lows since they signed to Warner Bros. back in 1985. Recording their debut album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams with T-Bone Burnett, and having Closer to Free become the theme song for nineties TV show “Party of Five” put them on the map during their heyday. After a three year recording hiatus due to legal battles with their now former label, the 2008 release Still has paved the way for a revitalized BoDeans. The new album, again produced by Burnett, is free from ill record company influence and has these local favorites rocking on their own terms once again.