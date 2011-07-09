Waukesha natives The BoDeans have had their share of commercial highs and lows since they signed to Warner Bros. back in 1985. Recording their debut album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams with T-Bone Burnett, and having its single “Closer to Free” become the theme song for the '90s TV show “Party of Five” put them on the map during their heyday, but legal disputes with their label slowed the band considerably last decade. Nonetheless, the band has sounded revitalized on its two latest records: 2008's Still , which reunited them with producer Burnett, and last year's unexpectedly melancholy Mr. Sad Clown .