The BoDeans w/ Paul Cebar

Propelled by the unlikely harmonies, sincere lyrics and emotional performances of singers, songwriters and guitarists Kurt Neumann and Sam Llanashe’s not “Sammy” anymorethe BoDeans were one of the breakout roots-rock bands of the late ’80s, and the Fox drama “Party of Five” made their single “Closer to Free” ubiquitous throughout the ’90s. Though the band’s sales have slumped in recent years, they’ve continued to release excellent albums like the new Mr. Sad Clown , perhaps the softest, most melancholy record the band has ever released.