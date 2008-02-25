Years after its inception, the German Body Worlds exhibit continues to attract controversy wherever it is displayed. This month, “20/20” ran an expose on the exhibit, which is currently on display at the Milwaukee Public Museum, questioning its scientific merit and raising allegations that some of the preserved corpses it displays might not have come from willing donors but rather from executed Chinese prisoners. If anything, however, these allegations have only added to the interest in this exhibit. If you still haven’t seen it, weekdays like today are a great time to catch it without having to fight large crowds.