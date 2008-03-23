Body Worlds

Crowds at the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Body World exhibit have been dense, with many of the exhibit’s weekend showings selling out, so take advantage of the holiday today and visit the exhibit without having to fight off the crowds. The German exhibit displays preserved corpses, which have been opened to highlight their inner anatomy. It’s a surefire magnet for controversy, sparking ire from groups who believe there it’s a thrill show with little educational merit, andmore unnervinglyreporters who continually allege some of the bodies came from executed Chinese prisoners who never gave consent.