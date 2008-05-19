Tick, tock, tick, tock. Time is running out to see Body Worlds, the controversial German exhibit which blurs the line between science and circus side show by displaying artistically posed preserved corpses in various states of dissection. Combine the “can they do that?” factor with reports suggesting that some of these corpses came from executed Chinese prisoners, and baby, you’ve got the most controversial exhibit in the history of the Milwaukee Public Museum. Sadly, though, the plasticized cadavers are wrapping up their run in Milwaukee. The exhibit closes June 1.