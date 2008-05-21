Tick, tock, tick, tock. Time is running out to see Body Worlds, the controversial German exhibit which blurs the line between science and circus side show by displaying ironically and artistically posed preserved corpses in various states of dissection. Factor in reports suggesting some of these corpses came from executed Chinese prisoners, and the exhibit has been one of the most controversial in the history of the Milwaukee Public Museumand, not coincidentally, also one of the most successful. Sadly, though, the cadavers are wrapping up their run in Milwaukee. The exhibit closes June 1, and the best time to catch them is mid-week, before the weekend rush.