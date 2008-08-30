Like many modern Irish bands, Minneapolis’ Boiled In Lead views the traditional sounds of the old country as merely a starting point, often burying their Celtic motifs behind a grinding lead guitar. Although hometown critics have dubbed them Irish folk-punk, their 2008 album, Sliver, actually owed more to progressive rock than punk, invoking the renaissance tinges of Led Zeppelin while still stirring up celebratory choruses to raise a pint glass to. Boiled In Lead plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight.