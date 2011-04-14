The Milwaukee Rep takes a stab at hip-hop with its production of the fast-paced, Shakespeare-lampooning Bomb-itty of Errors , nearly all of which is told in rhyming rap lyrics. As in the original story, the show focuses on two sets of identical twin brothers. The quadruplets were split up soon after birth. Each set of twins has one brother named Antipholus and one named Dromio. Hilarity ensues when one pair of brothers unknowingly travels to the city where the other brothers live. The show, brilliantly written by Jordan Allen-Dutton and three co-creators, sets the story in a tough, modern world of drug dealers, guns and gangstas. The set reinforces this vision with brick walls decorated with gang graffiti.