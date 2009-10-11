Bon Iver w/ The Daredevil Christopher Wright

A couple years ago heartbroken singer-songwriter Justin Vernon retreated for the winter to his father’s northern Wisconsin cabin to lick his wounds, emerging from his three-month exile with a self-recorded album. Released under the moniker Bon Iver, that album, For Emma, Forever Ago , became one of last year’s most celebrated albums. This year Vernon followed it up with a strong EP, Blood Band , and a new collaboration with the Milwaukee band Collections of Colonies of Bees, called Volcano Choir. He’ll perform with Bon Iver tonight following yesterday’s appearance at AIDS Walk Wisconsin.