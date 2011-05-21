Perhaps the most enduring of the '80s hair bands, Bon Jovi has made some unexpected records over the past decade, going acoustic for 2003's This Left Feels Right and going country—with great commercial results—for their 2007 Nashville record Lost Highway . The band's latest, 2009's The Circle , is a return to the rock guitars and oversized choruses of their heyday, updated with topical lyrics about the Great Recession. Bon Jovi will be down a man for this latest round of touring; guitarist Richie Sambora checked into rehab last month.