Although the ’90s largely killed the commercial hopes of hyper-polished, hard-rock bands of their ilk, Bon Jovi weathered the bad times, and although these days the group doesn’t move albums like they did in their late-’80s heyday, they still release number one records without breaking a sweat. Their latest, Lost Highway, is a straight-faced country-rock album featuring unlikely duets with LeAnn Rimes and Big & Rich, and sure enough, it topped the charts. Opening for Bon Jovi tonight at the group’s 7:30 p.m. Bradley Center concert is Daughty, the chart-topping band from hard-rocking “American Idol” hopeful Chris Daughtry.