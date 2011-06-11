Since their rapid-fire, tongue-twisting verses and ultra-smooth choruses made them crossover rap stars in the mid-'90s, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have had a notoriously rocky career, falling out of commercial favor for long periods at a time while enduring difficult lineup changes. They released a commercial and critical comeback with 2007's Strength & Loyalty , a vital record that found the rappers racing against propulsive, kinetic Southern-rap beats, and their 2010 album Uni5: The World's Enemy returned to the fold wayward members Flesh-N-Bone (the incarcerated one) and Bizzy Bone (the erratic one). But the group's full reunion was short-lived. Like clockwork, Krayzie Bone and Wish Bone left the group this spring.