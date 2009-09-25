Bone Thugs-n-Harmony w/ R.E.D. 44

Since their rapid-fire, tongue-twisting verses and ultra-smooth choruses made them the biggest stars to emerge out of Ohio in the mid-’90s (outside, perhaps, of Drew Carey), Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have had a notoriously rocky career, falling out of commercial favor for long periods at a time while enduring difficult lineup changes. But following the commercial and critical comeback of 2007’s Strength & Loyalty , a great record that found the rappers racing against propulsive, kinetic Southern-rap beats, the group has been in a good place. Now they’re set to release a new album, The World’s Enemy , that against the odds returns to the fold wayward members Flesh-N-Bone (the incarcerated one) and Bizzy Bone (the difficult one).