Since their rapid-fire, tongue-twisting verses and ultra-smooth choruses made them crossover rap stars in the mid-’90s, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have had a notoriously rocky career, falling out of commercial favor for long periods at a time while enduring difficult lineup changes. But following the commercial and critical comeback of 2007’s Strength & Loyalty , a vital record that found the rappers racing against propulsive, kinetic Southern-rap beats, the group has been in a good place. Even their lineup is stabilizing. Their upcoming record, Uni-5: The World’s Enemy , returns to the fold wayward members Flesh-N-Bone (the incarcerated one) and Bizzy Bone (the erratic one).