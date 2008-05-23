Bonecrushers vs. Raptors

“HERE TO STAY!” the Milwaukee Bonecrushers’ Web site defiantly declares, but the team has often seemed as unlikely to make it through its inaugural season as Hillary Clinton is to make it to the Democratic convention. Head coach Gilbert Brown, general manager Chris Kokalis and other personnel have jumped ship in the face of apparent financial troubles, but on Sunday the fledgling indoor football team finally found reason to celebrate: After eight straight losses, it scored its first franchise victory, an upset against the Muskegon Thunder. Tonight the team hopes for a repeat when it plays the Rock River Raptors at a 7:30 p.m. U.S. Cellular Arena game.