Bonecrushers vs. Saginaw Sting

Milwaukee’s troubled indoor football team, the Bonecrushers, continues its rocky debut season tonight with a 7:30 p.m. showdown against the Saginaw Sting at the U.S. Cellular Arena. So far the team is 1-9 for the season.
Tonight @ the U.S. Cellular Arena - 7:30 p.m.
