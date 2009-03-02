Bonnie Raitt w/ Jonny Lang

The rare blues-rock figure who found massive, adult-contemporary success, Bonnie Raitt continues to tour behind her giant catalogue (which includes hits like “Something to Talk About”) and her charmingly low-key stage persona. No longer a child prodigy (he’s just a plain old prodigy now), opener Jonny Lang continues to be one of the most popular contemporary blues guitarists. His recent album, Turn Around , won a 2007 Grammy Award for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Albuma curious category for him, perhaps, but an honor nonetheless.