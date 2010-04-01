Booker T. w/ JJ Grey

Even after Booker T. recorded one of the most enduring soul grooves of all time, the 1962 Booker T. and the MGs hit “Green Onions,” he remained a prolific session player, backing soul legends like Otis Redding and Sam and Dave, as well as rock acts like The Who. Booker T.’s first solo album in two decades, 2009’s Potato Hole

, shows that the veteran player still has some surprises in him. It was recorded with alt-country favorites Drive-By Truckers and the great Neil Young on electric guitar, and features covers of OutKast’s “Hey Ya” and Tom Waits’ “Get Behind the Mule.” The album earned Booker T. a Grammy Award this year.