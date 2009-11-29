Paul De Jong and Nick Zammuto, the duo behind The Books, specialize in carefully crafted, thoroughly entrancing soundscapes, filled with glitchy electronics, obtuse samples and hypnotically mellow grooves. The pair has mostly been on hiatus since 2006’s Music for a French Elevator and Other Short Format Oddities (which was commissioned, as the title hints, as actual elevator music for the French Ministry of Culture), opting to focus on side projects and family, but they have been saying in interviews that a new The Books album may be just around the corner. Rumored to draw from new-age music, the upcoming release is said to weave samples culled from self-help and hypnotherapy recordings into the band’s signature cerebral sound.