Borg Ward Collective 4th Anniversary Show

In its four short years in Milwaukee, the Borg Ward Collective at 823 W. National Ave. has become one of the city's most important all-ages music venues, hosting shows from small punk, metal, hardcore and experimental bands that don't always fits into the city's 21-plus bar scene. Tonight the venue celebrates its anniversary with a free show featuring Soup Moat, Absolutely, Trin Tran, Dan of Earth and Sacrificial Massacre. The music begins at 7:30 p.m., following a 6 p.m. cookout.