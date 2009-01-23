It’s not cheap keeping a local venue up to code, especially during the winter, when heating bills can be nearly crippling. That’s why a quartet of local rock bandsas well at the outsider theatre group Insurgent Theatre, no stranger to performing on bills with rock bandsare hosting The Borg Ward Hypernation Fest tonight at 9:30 p.m. at Linneman’s to raise money for the Borg Ward, a small but important venue that has quickly become the heart of Milwaukee’s all-ages music scene. IfIHadaHiFi and Head On Electric are among the bands playing.