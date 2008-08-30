The Boss is Back!

Not that Bruce Springsteen was ever unpopular, commercially or critically, but since his 2002 poignant comeback album, The Rising, The Boss has grown even more revered. While his longtime followers at Rolling Stone were stamping five-star reviews on The Rising and his latest album, Magic, two glossy rock discs with a solemn side, younger musicians which had long been skeptical of The Boss’s wide appeal finally came around, as indie-rock bands like Arcade Fire and The Hold Steady began to trumpet Springsteen’s pure-spirited populism. Still known for their fist-pumping, workmanlike live shows, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band return to the Milwaukee tonight to play a 9 p.m. show at the Roadhouse At The Lakefront in conjunction with the Harley-Davidson 105th anniversary celebration.