Glory days, indeed! Bruce Springsteen returns to Milwaukee tonight for a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Bradley Center. Recent years have been kind to The Boss, who has released a series of well-reviewed, war-inspired albums since 2002, the latest of which, Magic, reunites him with his storied E Street Band once again. Bruce is touring with the E Street Band for his latest jaunt around the country, so make sure you bring plenty of memorabilia for Max Weinberg to sign just in case you run into him.