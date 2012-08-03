Boston and Starship

Buoyed by its leadoff hit “More Than a Feeling,” which remains the band's signature song, Boston's 1976 self-titled album became the best-selling debut record of the '70s. Original singer Brad Delp committed suicide in 2007, leaving founding guitarist Tom Scholz to carry on as the band's only remaining original member; he's vowed to finish the new Boston album he's been working on for years sometime soon. For this tour, Boston will be joined by Starship, the '80s rock band founded by former Jefferson Starship singer Mickey Thomas.