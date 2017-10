Long after many of the seminal No Depression bands have either disbanded or abandoned alt-country, The Bottle Rockets remain true to the genre. Years of lineup changes and record-label debacles have slowed the band some, but leader Brian Henneman, a former guitar tech and auxiliary player for alt-country icons Uncle Tupelo, continues to turn out solid, Woody Guthrie-inspired songwriting on the group's recent albums, including 2009's Lean Forward , a briskly rocking set for Bloodshot Records.