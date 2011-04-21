The British duo The Boxer Rebellion's brand of international indie resonates with alt-rock tunes from British contemporaries Coldplay with thematic, graceful musical overtones and wistful singing from frontman Nathan Nicholson. The band followed their 2005 album Exits in 2009 with Union , which yielded their breakthrough single "Semi Automatic." Most recently, the group worked with producer Ethan Johns, whose repertoire includes artists like Kings of Leon and Ray LaMontagne, on their 2011 album Cold in the Still .