Thanks to a steady succession of powerhouse hits in the ’90s, most memorably “I’ll Make Love to You” and “End of the Road,” Boyz II Men still hold claim to being the most commercially successful R&B act of all time, even if recent albums haven’t sold as well as their Clinton-era blockbusters. Since the 2003 departure of Michael McCary (the bassy one) left them a trio, the group has continued to record steadily, releasing a couple of covers albums (the latest of which, Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA, was produced by Randy Jackson) and eying a possible 2008 release for their upcoming 10th studio album. In the meantime, the headline the Wisconsin State Fair’s Man Stage tonight at 8 p.m.