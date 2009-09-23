In his five-decade career, singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs has brushed shoulders with more famous people than Forest Gump, playing with the Steve Miller Band, recording an album with Duane Allman and touring with Donald Fagen. He found his greatest success in the 1970s with a string of blue-eyed-soul albums, the most successful of which, 1976’s Silk Degrees , yielded his biggest hit, “Lido Shuffle.” The 1980s found Scaggs slowing down considerably, but he still emerges every few years with a new record, such as last year’s Speak Low , a collection of jazz standards.