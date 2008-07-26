Once the hub of Milwaukee counterculture, Brady Street has gentrified over the years, becoming in the process a commercial powerhouse and one of the East Side’s most revered destinations. Similarly, the annual Brady Street Festival has calmed down somewhat, becoming a popular, well-attended family festival, complete with a “Cheesefest.” This year’s festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., still offers plenty of music to groove to, though, including sets from Frogwater, Lil’ Rev and The Wildbirds, the Appleton boogie-rock band that closes the night with what’s billed as their final performance.