A BMX stunt team, a rock-climbing wall, a cheese tent and a professional wrestling ring are among the draws at this year's Brady Street Festival, along with the usual slew of jewelry and crafts tents and food vendors. And, of course, there's music: three stages of it, featuring Kings Go Forth, De La Buena, The Ragadors, Herman Astro, Favorite Shape Triangle and The Vega Star, among many others.